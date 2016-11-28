39-year-old man dead after fatal crash

A 39-year-old man has died after a crash in Collinsville last night.

Police say the vehicle was travelling along Mount Wyatt Road around 8pm when it left the road and rolled.

The driver was the car's sole occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigation.

This is the third fatal crash for the region in as many days.

On Saturday a 21-year-old man died after crashing into a powerpole on Shoal Point Rd about 2am.

He was taken to Mackay Base Hospital but later died.