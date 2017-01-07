5 readers' best services for pets

Amy Vanderuliste from Gill's Paws and Claws entertains some of the dogs at Bark Park in Cannonvale. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

Gill's Paws and Claws and Bark Park

THE locals have spoken and this week Gill's Paws and Claws and Bark Park took out the spot for the best service for pets in the Whitsundays.

Located on Carlo Dr in Cannonvale, the service looks after pets in their own home short and long-term while owners are away and offers dog walking, hydro bathing, clipping and nail clipping.

The Bark Park is a new addition - a day care where dogs can come and play for varying time frames.

Vet 2 You Whitsundays

A trusted business in the region, Vet 2 You Whitsundays came in close second with its service.

Dr Glen Botes offers a mobile service for pets and does consultations right at home.

Pongo's Dog Hydrobath

Pongo's Dog Hydrobath leaves pets feeling and smelling beautiful.

The service, located in Cannon Valley, provides a warm bath, towel dry, basic blow dry, cleaning of the ears and eyes, nail cutting, "doggy perfume” and a treat.

Caz's Pet Indulgence

Caz's Pet Indulgence is run by Caz, who has 20 years of experience, is a qualified vet nurse and a long-term Whitsunday local.

The unique service doesn't just offer grooming, but also coloured hair extensions and bows for your pet's ears.

Located in Cannonvale, the service takes bookings only.

Orchid Valley Vet Surgery

Offering modern, professional and affordable health care for pets, this service makes animals feel at ease with its caring and gentle approach.