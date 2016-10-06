5 things to do in the Whitsundays

Mushroom Valley

Located in Mt Charlton, between the Whitsundays and Mackay, the Mushroom Valley festival is the place to be this weekend.

The tropical destination perfectly complements the electronic style of music performed.

Techno, trance, glitch hop and drum and base music will be just the beginning of what can be expected.

The event runs from October7-9.

Adam Holes live

Hailed as one of Australia's leading solo blues guitarists, Adam Holes brings his tour to the Whitsundays.

Adam will play at Collinsville Pit Pony Tavern on October 8, Cape Gloucester on October 9 and KC's Grill and Bar on October 10.

The Adam Hole Band will play at Biloela, Tannum Sands and Agnes Water during their northern Queensland tour.

Relay for Life

This weekend is the perfect opportunity to get out and support a good cause.

Every bit of support can help make a difference towards cancer research and prevention.

The fundraising event starts 2pm at Proserpine Showgrounds this Saturday, October 8.

READY & SET: The 2016 Relay for Life Whitsunday team. Contributed

Catch a movie

Bridget Jones' Baby is being screened at Proserpine Entertainment Centre from October 7-10.

A special wine and cheese night showing will take place on Saturday, October 8.

ROM COM NIGHT: PEC hosting cheese and wine Bridget Jones Baby night Universal Pictures

Pacific Dawn Cruise Ship Markets

Have a look to see what is on offer at the cruise ship markets next Monday.

Plenty of local produce, fresh food and gift options will be on sale.

The market runs from 7am to 1pm on the Airlie Beach foreshore by the Whitsunday Sailing Club.