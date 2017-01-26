A big day for Whitsunday residents old and new

WELCOME: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox delivering his welcome speech at the 2017 Australia Day awards ceremony.

THERE was copious amounts of food, plenty to drink and an assortment of entertainment at the Great Australian Bites festival today but nothing stood out more than the pride on the faces of those who won awards and those who became Australian citizens.

Today, the Australia Day Awards were hosted amongst the buzz of the festival attracting a huge audience of not just proud family and friends, but fellow locals.

Mayor Andrew Willcox congratulated all the winners and said it was an honour to present the awards which recognised locals for their outstanding achievements in the community.

"The awards are a gratifying part of Australia Day, each year allowing us the opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Whitsunday citizens," he said.

"Our award winners come from all walks of life and have excelled in all different areas, but they share a common commitment to the local community and represent excellence in our region.

"I also want to congratulate the nominees and thank everyone who took the time to submit a nomination for this year's awards."

Members of the Collinsville, Bowen, Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounding communities received awards.

AUSSIE: 51 people became Australian citizens at the Citizenship ceremony today. inge hansen

Not only was it a day to remember for those who received awards, but it was a memorable day for 53 people who finally became Australian citizens.

Beaming with pride, 51 overjoyed personalities of varying nationalities received their certificate, badge and small plant from Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.

Australia Day Award Winners 2017

Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and Surrounds

Citizen of the Year: Colin Crossley

Young Citizen of the Year: Logan Donadelli

Senior Citizen of the Year: Colin and Patricia Mengel

Senior Sports Award: David Nicholas

Junior Sports Award: Howard McDonald

Sports Administrator Award: Justin Butler

Senior Cultural Award: Barbara Balma

Junior Cultural Award: Jessica Muller

Community Event of the Year: Whitsunday Schoolies

Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award: William Woods

Mayoral Award: John Powell

RSL award winners

RSL Certificate and Bronze Medal of Appreciation: Chris Bull

Return from Active Service Medal: Troy Holloway

Collinsville

Citizen of the Year (Joint Award): Les Creffield and Marissa Kearney

Young Citizen of the Year: Brittney Hathaway

Senior Citizen of the Year: Doug Batchelor

Senior Sports Award: Renae Batchelor

Junior Sports Award: Abby Plate

Sports Administrator Award: Matthew Pyke

Senior Cultural Award: Collinsville & Scottville & District Hospital Society

Junior Cultural Award: Keenan Dawson

Community Event of the Year: QCWA - Mad Hatters Morning Tea

Mayoral Award: Nil

Bowen

Citizen of the Year: Ian Shield

Young Citizen of the Year: Vanessa Stewart

Senior Citizen of the Year: Claire Caterson

Senior Sports Award: Beau Willis

Junior Sports Award: Eden Hedges

Sports Administrator Award: Tarragon Stark

Senior Cultural Award: Nil

Junior Cultural Award: Jacinta Caswell - Le'Jax Dance School

Community Event of the Year: PCYC