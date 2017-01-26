A big day for Whitsunday residents old and new

THERE was copious amounts of food, plenty to drink and an assortment of entertainment at the Great Australian Bites festival today but nothing stood out more than the pride on the faces of those who won awards and those who became Australian citizens.
Today, the Australia Day Awards were hosted amongst the buzz of the festival attracting a huge audience of not just proud family and friends, but fellow locals.
Mayor Andrew Willcox congratulated all the winners and said it was an honour to present the awards which recognised locals for their outstanding achievements in the community.
"The awards are a gratifying part of Australia Day, each year allowing us the opportunity to celebrate the achievements and contributions of Whitsunday citizens," he said.
"Our award winners come from all walks of life and have excelled in all different areas, but they share a common commitment to the local community and represent excellence in our region.
"I also want to congratulate the nominees and thank everyone who took the time to submit a nomination for this year's awards."
Members of the Collinsville, Bowen, Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounding communities received awards.
Not only was it a day to remember for those who received awards, but it was a memorable day for 53 people who finally became Australian citizens.
Beaming with pride, 51 overjoyed personalities of varying nationalities received their certificate, badge and small plant from Member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan, Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox.
Australia Day Award Winners 2017
Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and Surrounds
Citizen of the Year: Colin Crossley
Young Citizen of the Year: Logan Donadelli
Senior Citizen of the Year: Colin and Patricia Mengel
Senior Sports Award: David Nicholas
Junior Sports Award: Howard McDonald
Sports Administrator Award: Justin Butler
Senior Cultural Award: Barbara Balma
Junior Cultural Award: Jessica Muller
Community Event of the Year: Whitsunday Schoolies
Wally Hinschen Volunteer of the Year Award: William Woods
Mayoral Award: John Powell
RSL award winners
RSL Certificate and Bronze Medal of Appreciation: Chris Bull
Return from Active Service Medal: Troy Holloway
Collinsville
Citizen of the Year (Joint Award): Les Creffield and Marissa Kearney
Young Citizen of the Year: Brittney Hathaway
Senior Citizen of the Year: Doug Batchelor
Senior Sports Award: Renae Batchelor
Junior Sports Award: Abby Plate
Sports Administrator Award: Matthew Pyke
Senior Cultural Award: Collinsville & Scottville & District Hospital Society
Junior Cultural Award: Keenan Dawson
Community Event of the Year: QCWA - Mad Hatters Morning Tea
Mayoral Award: Nil
Bowen
Citizen of the Year: Ian Shield
Young Citizen of the Year: Vanessa Stewart
Senior Citizen of the Year: Claire Caterson
Senior Sports Award: Beau Willis
Junior Sports Award: Eden Hedges
Sports Administrator Award: Tarragon Stark
Senior Cultural Award: Nil
Junior Cultural Award: Jacinta Caswell - Le'Jax Dance School
Community Event of the Year: PCYC
