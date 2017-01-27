A blast of blues

BATTLER: Tim Griffin will perform at the 2017 Festival of Music.

ANCHOR Bar is stepping up their live music game this year with Airlie Beach Festival of Music's Tim Griffin playing shows this weekend.

Griffin had a massive 2016 by winning the Airlie Beach Festival of Music's Battle of the Bands, performing as part of the festival and now set to perform on the main stage at this year's festival.

Based in Townsville, he will be hitting the Anchor Bar over two days with local musician Steve Andrew.

"Got to meet some of the locals last time and had a good time. It was a very enjoyable festival,” he said.

"I don't know if there's a more beautiful place on the planet.

"The people are very welcoming and the views are to die for.”

For those who haven't heard Griffin play before, he described his music as a mix of blues and soul.

"I perform my own music but also some songs that may been forgotten but were amazing,” he said.

"I try and perform stuff that is different to what everyone else is doing. It's the way I am with music.

"What better view to be performing at than at the Anchor Bar.”

SOUL & BLUES

What: Tim Griffin

Where: Anchor Bar

When: Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29