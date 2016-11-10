A day to remember those who we lost

WE WILL REMEMBER: Joan Rose and Airlie Beach/Whitsundays RSL former vice-president Bill Rose wearing their poppies in preparation for Remembrance Day tomorrow.

BILL Rose knows first-hand what it's like to have lost family and friends through war.

"I lost quite quite a few relatives during the Second World War and on my parents' side, quite a few didn't come home during the First World War,” he said.

That's why the former vice president of the Airlie Beach/Whitsunday RSL will pay his respects to those lost at a Remembrance Day service hosted by the RSL Sub Branch tomorrow along with other members of the community.

"It's going to be a traditional service with Mick Patullo playing the bagpipes while the wreaths are being laid,” he said.

"(And) We'll have Airlie Norton singing the Australian national anthem and Jeni Borellini singing the New Zealand National Anthem.”

It was at the tender age of 17 when Mr Rose joined the Royal Australian Navy and it wasn't until the age of 55 in 1996 when he finally left.

Mr Rose also spent a brief time with the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1963 as well as time in the military.

"I lost a lot of mates along the way out of the three services and (Remembrance Day) is about remembering those who we've lost,” he said.

"I was lucky I came home with two arms and two legs - you miss the people you used to know who didn't make it.”

The service at the Cannonvale Cenotaph will start at 10.45am and attendees are invited to the Reef Gateway Hotel afterwards.