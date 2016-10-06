A film to boost your confidence.

POSITIVITY: Jasmine Kratz is a body image advocate and is determined to make more women feel positive about their bodies.

JASMINE Kratz knows the importance of accepting yourself and your body and wants to see women embrace their look.

In a bid to spread the message, Ms Kratz is on a mission to bring the new documentary, Embrace, to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Embrace was created by body image activist Taryn Brumfitt, who in 2013 posted an unconventional before-and-after photograph that was seen by more than 100 million people, sparking a frenzy through international media.

Throughout the film, Taryn travels the world and interviews women from all walks of life about their attitudes towards their bodies.

But in order to bring the film to our region, Ms Kratz needs to sell tickets to the film which will only be shown once.

In order for the film to be shown, 56 tickets need to be sold before Tuesday, October 11.

Owner of Inspired Impact, Ms Kratz coaches women to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

A mum of two herself, Ms Kratz said she understood how a lot of people gave themselves unrealistic expectations of how quickly they should bounce back after having a baby.

"Being a mum of a two- and a 10-year-old, I'm really passionate about mums being comfortable with how they look,” she said.

Ms Kratz said she was eager to bring the film to Proserpine as it linked with the message of her business and thought Mackay, where the film will feature, was too far to travel.

Having fought her own personal battles on the subject, Ms Kratz said she connected personally with the documentary.

"I have always struggled with my weight and feeling positive about myself but I've come a long way in the last few years,” she said.

"How healthy you are on the inside is not always reflected on being a size 8 or 6 or whatever people aspire to be.

"It's about feeling confident about where you are.”

She said it was important to be a positive role model to young girls.

"I'm trying to set a good example for my children,” she said.

"I think it's so important to give that message to your daughters of being proud of yourselves and being proud of your body.”

If 56 tickets have not been booked by October 11, those who have already made their purchase will not be charged.

LOVE YOURSELF

What: Embrace

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: Friday, October 21

Cost: $18pp

Tickets: Call 4945 2312