A kangaroo in the loo?

IT DOESN'T get any more Australian than this - a kangaroo in the dunny eating toilet paper.

Tourists love to see kangaroos and one lucky visitor recently witnessed the story of a lifetime as they stumbled across a kangaroo in a public toilet on Daydream Island.

Not only that, it was also unrolling and eating toilet paper.

The tourist snapped a one minute video of the cheeky marsupial as it stood, stared and chewed its way through the paper.

When the tourist asks "What are you doing?” the kangaroos stares straight back for the duration of its meal.

"Only in Australia -- beautiful Daydream Island!” the uploader wrote.

WATCH FULL VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aFUMAc509EU