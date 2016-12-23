A leap of faith for WCCS

NEW LOCATION: Sue Manthey, Cr Ron Petterson, Cr Jan Clifford and Judy Porter standing outside the new Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service building in Cannonvale.

IT'S big news for Whitsunday Crisis and Counselling Service (WCCS), who are relocating to cater for their growing services.

Currently located in the Cannonvale Business Centre, WCCS will move to the corner of Stewart Dr in Cannonvale.

Chair person of the WCCS committee, Judy Porter said the expansion was a huge step for the service.

"The fact we've outgrown our building means there was definitely a need for this,” she said.

"It will mean we have the option to expand our staff and services. "Instead of people wondering where to go, they instantly think no matter what crisis they're in, they can come here for help.”

The move, which is set to be complete in March 2017, will increase the number of rooms available from two to 10 and will include a room for the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network.

Manager of WCCS, Sue Manthey said the increase in rooms meant an increase in the number of services provided.

"We're able to provide more services because before we were limited and had a lack of space so we'll be able to do more group work for children, group work for women, families, men inclusive,” she said. "It's an exciting time for us because it means we can add more value to the existing programs that we have.”

With the refit costing about $200,000, Ms Porter said the service would appreciate any donations. "Even if there are any events being held in the community, it would be great if they could fundraise towards the new WCCS,” she said.

WCCS will also have full support from the Whitsunday Regional Council with Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson putting forward a two-fold motion at last week's council meeting.

"The first stage was for council to recognise the service and what they do and the second was for the mayor, CEO, delegates and councillors to be able to lobby with and on behalf of WCCS to any funding arrangements which may be outside of council,” he said.

For more information contact WCCS on 4946 2999.