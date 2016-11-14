A night of success for the Whitsundays

BEAUTIFUL SIGHT: Cruise Whitsundays Reef Sleep were recognised at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

IT WAS an evening of success on Friday with twelve Whitsunday tourism operators rewarded at the Queensland Tourism Awards in Brisbane.

The Whitsundays received the second highest number of awards on the night, equal to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

In total, the region took out four gold, four silver and three bronze awards.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO, Craig Turner said he was pleased the region was formally recognised for its exceptional performance at a state level.

"I commend all of our award recipients for their business excellence, their passion to advance their operations, their amazing customer service skills and their ongoing support of the Whitsundays tourism industry in general,” he said.

"This is a wonderful achievement for not only our proud award recipients, but the entire Whitsundays tourism industry.

"To receive such accolades confirms the Whitsundays is well placed for further growth and prosperity for years to come.”

2016 winners