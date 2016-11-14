A night of success for the Whitsundays

IT WAS an evening of success on Friday with twelve Whitsunday tourism operators rewarded at the Queensland Tourism Awards in Brisbane.
The Whitsundays received the second highest number of awards on the night, equal to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.
In total, the region took out four gold, four silver and three bronze awards.
Tourism Whitsundays CEO, Craig Turner said he was pleased the region was formally recognised for its exceptional performance at a state level.
"I commend all of our award recipients for their business excellence, their passion to advance their operations, their amazing customer service skills and their ongoing support of the Whitsundays tourism industry in general,” he said.
"This is a wonderful achievement for not only our proud award recipients, but the entire Whitsundays tourism industry.
"To receive such accolades confirms the Whitsundays is well placed for further growth and prosperity for years to come.”
2016 winners
- The Oatley Family, Hamilton Island- The Marie Watson-Blake Award for Outstanding Contribution by an individual
- Mirage Whitsundays- Deluxe Accommodation Bronze
- Pinnacles Resort- Self Contained Accommodation Gold
- Cruise Whitsundays Reefsleep- Unique Accommodation Gold
- Whitsunday Escape Bareboat Holidays- Unique Accommodation Silver
- Cumberland Charter Yachts- Unique Accommodation Bronze
- BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort- Caravan and Holiday Parks Gold
- Whitsunday Jetski Tours- Adventure Tourism Bronze
- Whitsunday Jetski Tours- Tour and Transport Operators Silver
- Ocean Rafting- Major Tour and Transport Operators Gold
- Cruise Whitsundays- Major Tour and Transport Operators Silver
- Tall Ship Adventures Derwent Hunter- The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism Silver
- Whitsundays Escape Pty Ltd- Unique Accommodation Silver
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.