A picture perfect evening at the 2016 formal

IT WAS all glitz and glamour at Coral Sea Resort tonight as the Whitsunday Christian College class of 2016 came together for their end of year formal.

As students arrived slowly but surely, the faces of eagerly waiting friends and families said it all.

The ladies looked breath taking in their gowns while the young men looked dapper in their suits and ties - some with bow ties.

Dressed in a stunning blue one shoulder gown, School captain, Teggun Orth said it was "crazy" how her final year at school flew by.

"It's crazy to think after twelve years of schooling, we're all done," she said.

"I'm so proud of (the cohort) and I love them all."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Head of Secondary at WCC, Leah Wheeler said how although she was excited for the students, she was sad to see them go.

"They're going to leave a big hole in the school," she said.

"I'm very proud of their results and they've all worked so hard.

"They may be a small group of kids but they've done so much."

Students sat down to a three course dinner overlooking the water and fairy lights made for an elegant touch to the already picture perfect evening.

Home class teacher, Lauren Priestley said the students put in enormous effort to make the night what it was.

"The kids really did most of it and they started way back at the beginning of the year," she said.

"(The students) made all the table decorations and they all worked together to bring the night together."

Tomorrow marks the year 12's final day of school where they will graduate and be together as a cohort for the final time.