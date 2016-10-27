A question of funding to maintain water quality

THE reef in the Whitsundays may still be alive but that's not to say it doesn't have its challenges.

Tuesday's revelation of the latest Healthy Rivers to Reef report card showed water quality in the Whitsundays had improved from a D to a B but, with the level of visitation to the region also increasing, many tourism operators are asking what more can be done.

Currently the Whitsundays represents 45% of all Great Barrier Reef tourism gross product earnings per annum (equal to Cairns) yet the Queensland Government's reef water quality improvement program invests less than 5% of its funding to the Mackay Whitsunday catchment.

Queensland Environment Minister Dr Steven Miles defended the spend saying millions continued to be invested annually to improve reef water quality.

"The Great Barrier Reef Water Science Taskforce recommendations are guiding our investment into different regions with projects and funding targeting locations like the Wet Tropics and Burdekin as 'hot spots' because of their significant nutrient, pesticide and sediment pollutant loads to the Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

However Dr Miles said additional funding would be provided for catchment monitoring in the Mackay Whitsunday region, with three new monitoring sites including the Proserpine River, Plane Creek and the O'Connell River at Stafford's Crossing to provide more information about catchment health. For more on the report card visit us online.