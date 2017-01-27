A humble win for Citizen of the Year

MP George Christensen with Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds citizen of the year Colin Crossley and mayor Andrew Willcox.

IT WAS a pleasant surprise for Colin Crossley, who won Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day awards last Thursday.

"Something like this, I don't think I deserve it," he said.

Mr Crossley won the award for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds, which is presented to the most outstanding citizen for the local government authority.

Having lived in the Whitsundays for nearly 20 years, it is clear the owner of Whitsunday Transit has made his mark on the community.

Presented at the Great Australian Bites festival by Member for Dawson George Christensen and Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Mr Crossley said the award wasn't just for himself, but the entire business.

"With support of the family and support from the business, we're able to do things," he said.

"We don't get, nor do we seek recognition for what we do.

"Because I'm not high profile, I wasn't expecting to get any award."

Now retired, Mr Crossley's two children now take care of the family owned business.

A total of 30 residents across Collinsville, Bowen, Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds won awards.