A zest for tourism

3rd Nov 2016 7:00 AM
STRONG CONTENDER: Greg Waites is passionate about tourism in the Whitsundays.
STRONG CONTENDER: Greg Waites is passionate about tourism in the Whitsundays.

FOR Greg Waites, winning the Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night was a "complete but great surprise”.

"I wasn't expecting it at all - I was standing at the very back!” he said.

And despite being a humble recipient at being recognised for his contribution by his peers, he couldn't wipe the smile off his face.

As the general manager of Coral Sea Resort for 16 years, Mr Waites has dedicated much of his time to tourism in the region.

Having previously been a part of the Tourism Whitsundays Board, Mr Waites has, this week, joined the board again.

"I'm very passionate about Airlie Beach. I love it,” he said. "We (Coral Sea) help with sponsoring events and do a lot of free rooms and assist with free food and beverage. I've got a real vision, support and passion for Airlie as a whole.”

Mr Waites said he was humbled by his nomination and described it as another push to continue his efforts towards furthering tourism in the region.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  coral sea resort tourism awards whitsundays

