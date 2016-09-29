Aaliyah comes to Airlie

SWEET: Aaliyah Warren pictured with coaches Joel and Benji Madden and host Sonia Kruger on The Voice.

THE 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards night will give people plenty of reasons to be proud of the abundance of talent the region has to offer.

The event will give a platform to local Mackay talent Aaliyah Warren who will perform a solo acoustic guitar session during the pre-awards welcome drinks and canapes program.

Aaliyah performed at a national level as a contestant on this year's The Voice and made it all the way to the top 12.

Local band Sun Salute will also perform at the conclusion of the ceremony to show off their impressive blend of reggae, funk and hip hop.

The beach-themed award night will be a time to reflect on the positive contributions local tourism operators and businesses make to ensure the Whitsundays remains the unique paradise it is.

Tourism Whitsunday's CEO Craig Turner expects the night to be a massive hit.

"We are expecting hundreds of tourism operators to attend on the night and celebrate the past year, as well as recognising those who strive for excellence in the industry,” he said.

"Thanks to our major sponsor partners, Paradise Outdoor Advertising and Whitsunday Regional Council, and our valuable supporters, we can offer guests a fantastic night of live entertainment and glamour on the beach.”

Complimentary champagne, all-inclusive beverages, canapes and bus transfers to and from Cape Gloucester will be included with the ticket.

The night will feature approximately 30 awards including best in "Adventure Tourism”, "Unique Accommodation”, "Major Tour and Transport Operators”, "New Tourism Business”, and the Bob Porter Award which will recognise an outstanding contribution by an individual tourism operator.

The event will be held at Cape Gloucester Beach Resort.

General admission costs $199 and Tourism Whitsunday members pay $150.

Tourism Whitsunday is offering early bird tickets for $140 running until Friday, 30 September.

Tickets can be booked at www.whitsundaytickets .com.au

For further information, you can contact Tourism Whitsundays on 49585900