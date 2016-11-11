Adopt a local family today

THIS Christmas, the Whitsunday community has the chance to make disadvantaged families feel valued.

The Whitsunday Times Adopt-a-Family Christmas Appeal links community groups to help put a smile on the faces of those who are struggling.

Family nominations are anonymously compiled by groups including the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, St Vincent de Paul, Whitsunday Housing and Meals on Wheels.

Adopt-a-Family co- ordinator Kellie Chart said running the appeal was her favourite project of the year.

"The community brings Christmas cheer into people's life which they otherwise wouldn't get,” she said.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods said the appeal helped people feel remembered.

"To be adopted means there are people out there thinking of them and that in itself makes it worthwhile,” she said.

"It really shows they are not forgotten or alone because lots of people are isolated because of disadvantage.”

Last year, 70 families were nominated.

Donations are welcome from businesses, groups and individuals and can include Christmas cards, toys, gifts and non-perishable food.

Christmas hampers will be delivered to adopted families by December 12.

For more information or to register for a family, phone Kellie Chart on 49402105.