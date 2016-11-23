Airlie balcony jumper slammed: 'reckless and stupid'

Nine News vision of a schoolie in Airlie Beach jumping from a balcony.

POLICE investigating footage of a teen seen jumping over a balcony ledge in Airlie Beach have called the behaviour "reckless and stupid".

Whitsunday Police Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said police were aware of the video and were now investigating.

"We're attempting to identify the individual," he said.

"This behaviour is reckless and stupid and could lead to serious injuries or death."

He said police were not sure when the incident took place just yet.

No reports of injury or property damage had been made to police either, Snr Sgt Blain said.

Overall he said Schoolies has been "well behaved" although there had been some arrests in relation to public nuisance.

He said anyone with information about the incident should phone Whitsunday Police on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

9 News released the footage of a Schoolie dicing with death by leaping off a balcony and crashing through an awning below.

The footage shows the teen jumping over a balcony railing and plunging through the roof in font of screaming onlookers, Nine News reported.

Onlookers can be heard screaming in the video.