Airlie Beach has to wait for jellyfish net

NET NO MORE: There are no current plans for a jellyfish net at Cannonvale Beach.

FOLLOWING the first jellyfish sting of the season last week, Whitsunday Regional Council has provided more information on how it operates its stinger nets.

The council also stood by its decision not to install a net at Boathaven Beach until November. The council has three stinger nets at Wilsons Beach, Dingo Beach and Port of Airlie's Boathaven Beach and has no plans for the Cannonvale Beach net to return.

While some people questioned the delay of the Boathaven Beach net, a council spokeswoman said it would not be ready until November 1.

"The install date for the Boathaven Beach stinger net is November 1 as it is the start of stinger 'season' and it is removed in mid-May (end of official season). This is a normal time for install as it is the start of the 'stinger season,'” she said.

Councillor Jan Clifford said the date was set as the net was installed by a third party.

"The supplier has a schedule, it's got to be secured and booked. It's not our net, we hire it,” she said.

"It's not like ordering a takeaway pizza, these things are massive. It's a specialist job.”

However some readers on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page were not happy that the beach would wait weeks to have a net.

"The town booms, stingers are here!! Where's the bloody stinger net at Port of Airlie Beach?? Would love to know why it's not there yet!” Julie Harrison wrote.

"Where's our stinger nets. I thought they would have been in for school holidays and long weekend, but no... They should really be in during September through,” Andrea Kriwonosow said.

The council has stood by its decision and said it based the date on a number of factors using the Stinger Season Enclosure Protocol that incorporates information from Surf Life Saving Queensland, James Cook University and Uninet Enclosure Systems.

Net areas

Boathaven Beach - to be installed on November 1

Dingo Beach - hard standing for 365 days a year

Wilsons Beach - hard standing for 365 days a year

Cannonvale Beach - no plans for net to return