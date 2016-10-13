26°
News

Airlie Beach hotel and height in town plan talks

Sharon Smallwood | 13th Oct 2016 6:30 AM
FOR THE FUTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council's manager of strategic planning Kylie Drysdale is encouraging residents to have their say about the town plan before consultation closes at 5pm this Friday, October 14. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times
FOR THE FUTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council's manager of strategic planning Kylie Drysdale is encouraging residents to have their say about the town plan before consultation closes at 5pm this Friday, October 14. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times Sharon Smallwood

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

BUILDING heights, "sustainable growth” and whether Airlie Beach needs a 10-12-storey hotel are all still talking points as consultation on the third version of Whitsunday Regional Council's draft town plan comes to a close.

Whitsunday residents have until 5pm this Friday, October 14 to make written submissions about anything they like or don't like in the current draft, which has lowered building heights from the previous draft in three precincts of Airlie Beach.

The consultation period is closing just as council has also received the "Norling Report” - a feasibility study into hotel demand in Airlie Beach. The report analysed the driving economic factors and associated risks, concluding a premium hotel of between 10 and 12 storeys at Port of Airlie would be of benefit to the town.

Council's manager of strategic planning, Kylie Drysdale, who was acting director of the department until this week, has confirmed a development application for a 12-storey hotel could still be submitted even after the town plan was delivered at lower heights.

But it would be a separate issue on which the community would also have a say.

"By council setting heights in the planning scheme, we're essentially setting a benchmark of what the community expects to see on a certain parcel of land,” she said.

"The town plan is about code assessable maximum heights and anything that doesn't meet that code or that height goes back to the public in an impact assessable application.”

ARTIST&#39;S IMPRESSION: The future of Airlie?
ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The future of Airlie?

On Monday night, Ms Drysdale met with members of the Fight for Airlie Group along with new director of planning Neil McGaffin and strategic planners from their team.

Among the issues discussed were the difficulties a hotel would pose to business people with existing property management rights, the complexity of the draft scheme for the average "lay person” to understand, a perceived lack of advocacy for maintaining Airlie's village feel within council and how much development Airlie did or didn't need.

Ms Drysdale encouraged as many people as possible to take advantage of the current town plan consultation period before its close at the end of this week. She said those who had made submissions on the previous draft should submit again if they felt the council hadn't adequately responded to their concerns "because that's the only way of telling if we got it right”.

She said the advantage to adopting a new planning scheme included bringing certainty to the region, cutting red tape and generating jobs and development.

"We have to forward think and plan for the increase in population here and that means we have to make sure we have the appropriate infrastructure in place,” Ms Drysdale said.

"If we didn't plan (for it), it would affect everyone.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

Property manager Sue Watson thinks a new high-rise development could spell trouble for small competitors.

Winning smiles for top karate competitors

ON TARGET: Karate competitors Jacob Farrell, Penny Farrell, Libby Cornish and Kevin Tomas all came home with placings.

Strong showing from local martial artists.

Our brand new journo

DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.

Meet our new journo

WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

WFC season over with awards.

Local Partners

Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

Property manager Sue Watson thinks a new high-rise development could spell trouble for small competitors.

Airlie Beach hotel and height in town plan talks

FOR THE FUTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council's manager of strategic planning Kylie Drysdale is encouraging residents to have their say about the town plan before consultation closes at 5pm this Friday, October 14. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times

Council's draft town plan consultation coming to a close

Winning smiles for top karate competitors

ON TARGET: Karate competitors Jacob Farrell, Penny Farrell, Libby Cornish and Kevin Tomas all came home with placings.

Strong showing from local martial artists.

Our brand new journo

DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.

Meet our new journo

WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

WFC season over with awards.

Whitsunday Christian College students tap into the soul

EXPRESSIVE: Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth and her project inspired by missionary work in Thailand.

Students use personal experiences to shape their art.

Cannonvale school takes triathlon title

OUT IN FRONT: Mike Muller, from McDonald's, with Annette Munckton, Steve Jackson and students Velvet and Jonathan Heatley.

Cannonvale school takes top gong.

Opinion divided on govt's Adani decision

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Opinion split on Adani decision.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER.....

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 $529,000

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

159 Acres at Oakenden

Oakenden 4741

Rural 0 0 $800,000

Level to gently sloping land. Approximately 152 acres under cane. 202 mega litre allocation drawn from the Kinchant irrigation scheme channel which forms the front...

Owner Must Sell! Sell! Sell!

2/2 Foundation Street, Glenella 4740

House 3 2 1 Reduced...

If you are looking for comfortable low maintenance living then this property ticks all the boxes. Built in 2007 the property boasts 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2...

Large Bushland Hideaway - 195 acres

Koumala 4738

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

195 acre lot just off the Bruce Highway south of Koumala & approximately 45 minutes to Mackay. Small areas of level to gently undulating cleared country at front.

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Stop Looking - Start Living

40 Langer Drive, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

If you like something a little different to the brick and tile home, then an inspection on this delightfully different home is a must. Featuring an open plan...

Small Acreage - Near the Beach

209 Shoal Point Road, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 2 3 Contact Agent

Opportunities rarely become available to secure a property this size in a residential area, 5,335sqm with a large three bedroom home, inground pool and an...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

REVEALED: Inside 5 of Mackay's best homes and kitchens

Alphyn Constructions won Custom Built Home Over $800,001, Custom Built Home of the Year, New Kitchen Up to $30,000, Bathroom Up to 8sqm, Bathroom of the Year, Home of the Year.

We take you inside the region's best homes

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches