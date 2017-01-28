Airlie Beach 'icon' now up for grabs

ONE of the most 'iconic' homes in Airlie Beach is up for sale.

Expressions of interest are now open for the 1 Ocean View Avenue, Airlie Beach property.

The 2000sqm block of land features a stunning home with five bedrooms, a cinema and glorious views of the Whitsundays.

The property, completed in 2009, is set on three north facing ocean front lots.

With glass doors a large open foyer, there are sweeping views across the coral sea and out over to the Whitsunday islands.

Set over two levels, it is joined by a sweeping marble staircase and even an elevator for convenience.

On the upper level is the master bedroom with a walk in robe and a marble bathroom with spa bath.

There are European styled kitchens on the upper and lower levels that boast uninterrupted views of the aquatic playground in front.

The 20m wet edge pool is the centrepiece of the home.

On the lower level there are two more bedrooms.

The property is currently operated as a boutique hotel and is listed with Sophie Carter of Sophie Carter Exclusive Properties.