Airlie Beach ranks with the best

AIRLIE Beach ranks among the top ten most charming beach towns in Australia.

This is the verdict of a Travel magazine survey of 50 travel writers, photographers and selected professionals.

The survey cites our tropical atmosphere, the lush green rainforest of the Whitsunday Coast and the Airlie Beach lagoon as excellent reasons to qualify for this prestigious honour.

Port Douglas was the only other Queensland beach town to make the list.

Other beach towns in the top ten list include Port Fairy, Lorne, Apollo Bay, Byron Bay, Eden, Broome, Aireys Inlet and Wye river.

To read the full list visit http://www.travelmag.com/articles/most-charming-beach-towns-australia/