Airlie hill sign open for rent to local businesses

UP FOR GRABS: WCCC committee members Meiling Elson and Anne-Marie Oxley in front of the Airlie hill sign .

LOCAL commercial businesses can now rent the Airlie hill sign to advertise after multiple requests were put forward to the Whitsunday Coast Chamber of Commerce.

WCCC committee member Meiling Elson said the sign was previously only available to not-for-profit organisations.

"The reason we've decided to open the sign up to commercial private businesses is because we had a lot of members who own local businesses who have asked about doing some promotion,” she said.

"Because all the money the chamber gets goes back to the community, we thought it was better to get some income from the sign so it benefits the community as a whole.”

The sign has two sides - one facing Cannonvale and the other Airlie Beach.

Not-for-profits will pay up to $100 per week for either side, whereas commercial businesses will be charged $150 a week for the Airlie side and $300 a week for the Cannonvale side.

Ms Elson said the new conditions came with strict guidelines.

The rent application states requested advertising dates are not guaranteed, businesses can promote for a maximum of two weeks during peak periods, the cost of artwork and installation is by applicant, and not-for-profits have priority over commercial applicants.

To receive an application form and find out more, email the WCCC at info@airliebeach chamber.com.au.