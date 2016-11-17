Airlie set for international attention

EXPLORING: DX Tiger club members Sun He Ning and Wen Ming Qing stop in at Airlie.

THE beautiful beaches and coastline of the Whitsundays could be given significant exposure to an overseas audience of 900,000 people.

This is thanks to the Chinese DX Tiger Range Rover club, consisting of five Range-Rover vehicles, embarking on a trip from Melbourne to Cape York to produce a special documentary featuring the east coast of Australia.

Making a stop at the Water's Edge resort in Airlie Beach last night, the group were today spotted fuelling up at Cannonvale.

DX Tiger tour guide Jack Ke said the group fell in love with Airlie the moment they arrived.

"The Chinese love Airlie because where we live in the mountains we don't really get to see the ocean," he said.

"We want to express that we love adventure and the Australian coast."

Mr Ke said the Chinese translation for their vehicle of choice (Range Rover) was 'Road Tiger'.

The group made a number of stops along the way - naming Port Macquarie, Sydney and Airlie Beach among their favourites.

They will make stops at Townsville and Cairns before proceeding to the northernmost tip of Australia.

The documentary named 'Travel the Continent' is expected to be broadcast in March.