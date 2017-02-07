Airlie to put spring in the step of students

PARADISE: Over1000 university students will pack their bags for the Whitsundays in Spring.

A WEEK-LONG Whitsunday vacation would be a dream for cash-strapped university students.

Thanks to Spring Break Whitsundays, this dream will come true for more than 1000 students looking to explore the wonders of the region for a five-day break.

Following successful trials last year, the tourism initiative will hit Airlie Beach in September and deliver a boost to the local economy.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the event would be an eye-opening experience for many Queenslanders yet to witness the beauty of the Whitsundays.

"There are currently more than one million university students studying on the east coast of Australia and if we can capture even a small percentage of these with this new event, it will mean a significant economic boost to the region for that week, not just in 2017 but in years to come as well," he said.

"Last year's pilot program showed that the vast majority of students were previously unaware of the Whitsundays' charms, so this is a fantastic opportunity for us to market our region to a new segment and stop them from going overseas for their break."

The 'Spring Break' concept began in America where American students holiday in warm environments in areas such as Florida and Fort Lauderdale.