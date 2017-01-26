Airport runway to get $24m funding injection

PLANS were initiated yesterday to continue to develop the Whitsunday Coast Airport as a major economic driver of the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Regional Council yesterday took steps towards a $24.5 million upgrade to the runway at airport.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said council approved expressions of interest for the design and construction of the Whitsunday Coast Airport runway upgrade designed to renew an ageing asset and also cater for future growth.

"We are in discussions with the State Government for co-funding opportunities and also the Queensland Treasury Corporation in terms of loans with the debt repayments constrained within the airport business unit.

"It is important to stress that any loan will not be funded by general rates so there is no impact on Whitsunday region ratepayers.”

Cr Willcox said council has taken a diligent and measured approach to ensuring the airport will have an increased future capacity.

Last year the council collaboration between Jetstar and Tigerair secured the airport as the only facility south of Townsville that offered direct flights into Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

"That is 240,000 extra domestic visitor seats annually, which will bring more than $160 million in increased economic spend within the Whitsunday Region,” he said.

General manager of Whitsunday Coast Airports, Ben Jones, said it was vital to continue to develop the airport as a regional economic driver.

"Council has developed concept designs that provides for the increase in visitors and plans on rolling out improvements over the next 18 months,” he said.