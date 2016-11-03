28°
Anger over stinger nets

Jacob Wilson | 3rd Nov 2016 9:30 AM
STINGER FEARS: Taylor Fontes and Jess Large at Boathaven Beach.
STINGER FEARS: Taylor Fontes and Jess Large at Boathaven Beach.

COMMUNITY tensions regarding the safety of Boathaven and Cannonvale beaches have reached boiling point.

Concerns have emerged following the removal of the stinger net at Cannonvale Beach and over the maintenance of the recently re-installed Boathaven Beach net.

It is understood the Whitsunday Life Saving club is no longer involved in the dragging of the Boathaven Beach net.

Whitsunday Regional Council released a statement in a bid to address these community concerns.

"The installation of the Boathaven Beach stinger net was carried out last week and is now under the control of council,” the statement said.

"The current arrangement is that council will conduct the daily inspections, as part of the contract, to minimise rental costs. Council has not been approached by the (Whitsunday Life Saving) club prior to this year's stinger season seeking assistance or expressing interest to maintain the nets.”

Whitsunday lifesaver Callum Docherty declined to comment.

The statement comes in the wake of community backlash regarding the removal of the Cannonvale Beach stinger net.

Whitsunday Regional councillor Jan Clifford said a survey revealed that one person and one dog had visited the beach during a six-day period.

Cr Clifford recommended swimmers planning to use the beach should wear a stinger suit and swim in a patrolled environment.

Councillor Ron Petterson said council was focusing on beach upgrades, including the re-sanding of the beach, new barbecue shelters and the provision of green areas.

The works are expected to commence February 2017.

Cannonvale resident Maz McDougall said she would apply pressure if the stinger net wasn't reinstalled when the upgrades were completed.

"The community will be furious if the Cannonvale net is not in place in 2017 and we will get a petition together if needed,” she said.

A petition launched in 2014 previously convinced the Whitsunday Regional Council to reinstate the stinger net.

A sign detailing a crocodile sighting at Cannonvale Beach has also sparked controversy.

Questions were raised on social media as to whether the sign was put up to keep residents from using the beach. Cr Petterson said the sign was authorised by the State Government Parks and Wildlife Department.

Topics:  boathaven beach cannonvale stinger nets whitsunday regional council whitsundays

