Annie's novel plan

AUSTRALIAN author Annie Seaton believes in living and breathing her novel ideas.

For this reason she is making a trip to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays this week.

Annie recently published her latest book, Daintree, which delves into wildlife smuggling in far-north Queensland.

Daintree is the second instalment of the Porter Sisters series, which began with Kakadu Sunset released in January this year.

Residents will have the opportunity to attend a book signing on December 23, but that is not all she will be up to in our region.

Currently in the planning stages of a stand alone book to be titled 'Whitsundays', Annie is here to set the scene for her upcoming project.

"We are heading to Airlie for the book signing but also mainly to research my next book set in the Whitsundays,” she said.

"I will spend lots of time in Proserpine and Bowen and explore the region over the next couple of weeks

"I think to properly write, you have to experience smells and feel the air on your skin.”

Described as an 'activist eco-writer' by some of her reviewers, Annie takes a keen interest writing about environmental issues including coal seam gas mining.

Annie said she had a passion for writing books with a community focus, making the Whitsundays the perfect location to set her next book.

"I love writing about communities, the sense of community I convey tries to make it feel like they are real people in the book,” she said.

"The Whitsundays is a very eclectic community; it is very different to other places we visit and has an interesting vibe about it.”

The Daintree book signing is being held at Beach Book Boutique on December 23 and starts at 2pm.

BOOK SIGNING

What: Annie Seaton Daintree book signing

Where: Beach Book Boutique

When: December 23, 2-4pm