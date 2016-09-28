Are your pets registered? The council is coming to check

LIFE is going to get a little harder for local pet owners who fail to register their pets.

Whitsunday Regional Council starts its annual inspection program on October 10 to ensure residents are complying with pet registration rules.

The inspection period will cover three months ending January 10, 2017.

Council officers usually issue a warning to residents found to have unregistered pets and give a time frame to register. If a pet remains unregistered despite a warning, a $243 fine may apply.

Mayor Andrew Willcox stressed the importance of registering pets for their own safety.

"Ensuring that your pet is registered is part of being a responsible pet owner and it allows our officers to immediately identify your dog if it is found wandering at large,” Cr Willcox said.

Local pet owner Kylie Allen considers pet registration important for her dogs' safety, but raised privacy concerns over the inspection program.

"I think pet rego is important for the safety of most dogs, especially if they do not have an enclosed yard or are inclined to escape a lot,” she said. "I'm not sure how I feel about council being able to go into people's properties. I think a lot of people would find that to be a privacy issue.”

Cr Willcox said the inspection period would also ensure residents were complying with land regulations.

"During the inspection program we will identify a number of factors including overgrown lots and the unsightly accumulation of goods, objects, materials or other things that detract from the amenity of the land,” Cr Willcox said.

Registration costs are $66 for de-sexed dogs and $120 for dogs not de-sexed.

For inquiries contact council's Community and Environment Department on 4945 0200.