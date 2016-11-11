Art puts kids on the calendar

CREATED by some of the Whitsundays' most passionate students, the Kids Caring for our Coast calendar is the perfect gift to give this Christmas.

Each month includes a winning picture from an art competition run by Cannonvale State School and St Catherine's Catholic College undertaken to promote what school children saw as ways everyone could help to reduce the threat of marine debris in our environment.

"The calendar is such a highlight each year, with the artwork really showing the passion that our local children have for protecting the Whitsundays,” Founding Chair of Eco Barge, Libby Edge said. "It is also an important fundraising activity for Eco Barge, with all proceeds from the sales going directly to the costs associated with removing marine debris and providing care for sick and injured marine turtles.”

Eco Barge said thanks to Cannonvale State School, St Catherine's Catholic College, major sponsor Reefstar Cruises and supporters Graphic House, Whitsunday Local Marine Advisory Committee, IGA Jubilee Central, Red Cat Adventures, Reef Catchments, Simon Dymmott from Ray White Whitsunday, Caz's Pet Indulgence, Juice Plus, Airlie Beach Online, AbFab Industries and Airlie Apartments.

Calendars are available at IGA, Jubilee Pocket.