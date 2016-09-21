Australian Ballet hits Hamo stage

DANCE: Lana Jones from the Australian Ballet performing at Pas de Deux in Paradise.

AN INTIMATE show put on by The Australian Ballet will leave you entranced by its sheer grace and the addition of a unique and stunning backdrop.

This weekend, the Australian Ballet will perform Pas de Deux, meaning 'a dance for two' in Paradise at Qualia on Hamilton Island.

The group will give two outdoor performances for 140 guests per show, complemented by a backdrop showcasing the beauty of the Whitsunday Islands.

For the first time in Pas de Deux in Paradise event's history, guests are invited to buy an all inclusive package for the opportunity to experience a behind-the-scenes look into The Australian Ballet.

Before the performance, guests will be treated to drinks and canapes.

Although Saturday night's performance has been booked out, spots are still available for Sunday night.

For $600, guests will receive a ticket to the show, a gourmet three-course dinner designed especially for the event and a Q&A session with the artistic director and artists.

Accommodation packages are also available through the Qualia website.

The dress code for the event is black tie.

For more information visit www.australianballet. com.au.