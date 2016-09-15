Australian celebrity is heading to Airlie

MASTER: Jason Montgomery is heading to the Whitsundays on Saturday.

HE'S never stepped foot in the Whitsundays but Australian actor Jason Montgomery can not wait to experience our region.

"I wish I could stay longer," Jason said.

To fill in the gaps between acting jobs, Jason created his own business, Trivia Master Australia, and he's bringing the fun to Airlie Beach.

On Saturday, September 17, Jason will host a trivia night at Lure, Abell Point Marina, and he says it will be unlike any other trivia experience.

"What we try to incorporate to make them different is more games and more fun," he said.

"We know we've won over the people who enjoy trivia but it's the people who don't really like it who we concentrate on.

"There might be people who are insecure so we make sure there's plenty of games, singing and dancing to incorporate to include everyone."

Best known for his roles in Home and Away, Underbelly, House of Hancock and All Saints, Jason has become one of the most recognisable Australian celebrity faces.

Jason said he hoped to return to the Whitsundays again in the near future to experience everything we have to offer.

Function Centre manager at Lure, Nolwenn Foligne, said it was an exciting opportunity to have Jason make an appearance.

"We're really looking forward to hosting this trivia night and it's not like a classic trivia night because we have Jason hosting," she said.

For more information contact 4946 2407.