Autism expert comes to town

MAKING SENSE: Education consultant Nelle Frances and Cannonvale MyTime facilitator Danielle Hutchen at the autism workshop in Proserpine on Sunday.

PROSERPINE Community Centre welcomed a special guest on Sunday when education consultant Nelle Frances conducted an autism workshop.

Ms Frances is an authority on autism and has written books and conducts workshops on the topic across Australia.

"I believe that all behaviour is driven by sensory needs of a person on the spectrum and often we misread their behaviours as being naughty or bad when really they may be acting out because it's too noisy or too bright or their clothing's too scratchy etc,” she said.

The day was a training workshop on autism spectrum condition, specifically focusing on the sensory processing difficulties on the autism spectrum.

Parents, grandparents, teachers, early childhood educators and health professionals attended the workshop after Cannonvale MyTime helped to bring it to Proserpine.

Facilitator Danielle Hutchen said it was important for everyone to know there was a network available for people.

"If you are a carer of a child who is diagnosed, please request to join our Facebook page Cannonvale MyTime, which will allow you to access information about future meetings and guest speakers and more information about the group,” she said.

Ms Frances is also available to conduct workshops and sessions.

More information can be found on her website www.aspergerchild.com.