Back on the road to recovery

LONG ROAD: David Andersen has continued to defy the odds in his recovery.

DAVID Andersen received burns to around 90 percent of his body in April last year from a fire on a boat near Shute Harbour and now he's speaking out about his long road to recovery.

Despite being told by doctors he would spend 12 months in hospital, he left after 84 days.

He credits his physical recovery to good doctors and a competitive spirit. He's now back on his feet but it's what happening inside that is the biggest challenge.

This week he's checking into a Brisbane hospital to undergo an intensive three-week program.

"In the first 12-18 months you're focusing so much on your physical recovery that you don't really have much time to think about other things,” he said.

"I've been suffering... for a few months now. I was recommended to go down and see a psychiatrist in Brisbane, and he diagnosed me with post traumatic stress and depression.”

Mr Andersen said he had little panic attacks if there were too many people around, if he drove near Shute Harbour or if he saw fire on TV.

"The interesting thing about mental health is you don't see it within yourself unless someone points it out. My lovely wife pointed this stuff out. She could see there was a massive change,” he said.

While his goal is to get back to working on a boat, his advice is to keep a close eye on people you think are struggling, talk to your local GP and seek help.