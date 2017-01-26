News

Backflip on last drinks

Geoff Egan and Jacob Wilson | 25th Jan 2017 4:24 PM
CHANGE: Venues on the main street of Airlie Beach will not have to introduce 1am lockouts after the Queensland Government reversed track on lockout laws.
CHANGE: Venues on the main street of Airlie Beach will not have to introduce 1am lockouts after the Queensland Government reversed track on lockout laws.

THE evidence just wasn't there to support the proposed 1am lockout laws set to come into effect in just days.

This is the conclusion the Queensland Government reached after reviewing the first six months of the current 3am lockout time.

Queensland Cabinet back-flipped on the measure on Monday, deciding to replace the 1am lockout with ID scanners and restrictions on how many times bars can use extended service hour permits.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the 3am lockout time would remain in place.

"All the evidence in Australia and around the world suggests the most effective measure to reduce alcohol-fuelled violence is to reduce the number of hours that alcohol is served after midnight,” she said.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the decision to restrict extended hour permits was due to evidence venues were trying to "game the system”.

"What the report has shown us is for the first six months of the initiative, the system has been gamed by some licensed venues in precincts,” she said.

"We have made it clear we want the reduced alcohol hours operating effectively across this state. That cannot happen if these venues continue to abuse this system and take advantage of it,” Ms D'Ath said.

Extended hour permits are usually used for the purpose of special occasions like Christmas and new year celebrations.

The number of permits will be reduced from 12 to six, and the criteria to use the permits will be changed.

Mama Africa owner Stacy Harvey criticised the government's process but said she was satisfied with the about-face.

"The reversal is what we have been pushing for for a while, that they wouldn't implement it, so that's a good outcome,” she said.

"It is certainly frustrating from a business point of view, spending so long preparing for the new legislation.

"3am last drinks is still not ideal for night clubs, it certainly hurt our bottom line since July last year.”

Ms Harvey said she was supportive of ID scanners and hoped the government would consult with business on how to regulate the industry.

"I hope they listen to what industry has to say in terms of the evidence not being there on trading hours, things that make a difference are banning notices and ID scanners,” she said.

CHANGES

1am lockout rejected, 3am lockout time to remain in Safe Night Precincts

2am last drinks at venues outside Safe Night Precincts still in place

Introduction of ID scanners from July 1 2017

Extended hour permits reduced from 12 to six

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach id scanners lockout laws queensland government safe night precinct whitsundays

