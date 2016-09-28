Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

THE federal government's changed position on the backpacker tax is welcome but doesn't go far enough, according to president of the Bowen and Gumlu Growers Association Carl Walker.

Treasurer Scott Morrison announced the controversial backpacker tax would be revised down from 32.5 to 19 cents in the dollar.

Mr Walker claimed the government's handling of the issue was misinformed and a simpler solution is more desirable.

"We feel government is on the right track but still not quite where it should be," Mr Walker said.

"We want backpackers spending in tourism and local pubs to create the economic revenue we need to sustain our communities.

"Ideally, if you are going to tax them, make it 15% and keep it simple."

Tourism Whitsunday CEO Craig Turner agreed the changes were only halfway in the right direction.

"When I heard about the changes I was quite excited because the government was showing they are listening to industry, but when you start reading the details it's like they have only gone halfway," Mr Turner said.

"Our position is that things remain as they were so (backpackers) get a tax free threshold and can re-invest in our region."

Dawson MP George Christensen hailed the change as a win for the region.

Before the 2016 election Mr Christensen threatened to leave the LNP and represent Dawson as an independent if the original changes went ahead.

Mr Walker praised Mr Christensen for standing up for industry and tourism in his electorate.

"George saw it was going to be bad for his community, bad for tourism, farmers and his electorate and he fought for it which is what he should have done," he said.

The new backpacker tax will be introduced next year but it is unclear whether the Senate will pass it.