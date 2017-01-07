Bakery shines bright

AFTERNOON DELIGHT: My Rainbow Bakery aims to offer something different.

ONE place in the Whitsundays promises to offer something different.

My Rainbow Bakery prides itself on providing high quality sweet and savoury delights.

Co-owners Bara and Greg Dudek believe in creating a vibrant social setting.

"We make tiny little events for people where people can call their friends on Wednesday morning tea or afternoon tea on Thursday,” she said.

"There a network of customers who appreciate us and they recognise we do something different.”

Loyal customer Megumi Morgan couldn't agree more, bringing her friend Emily along to enjoy her first high tea party.

"I really love the quality of the food and sweets here and the presentation is something that just makes me want to come back,” she said.

The three-course high tea party is one of the highlights of the bakery, featuring a range of savoury foods, scones, mini desserts and English breakfast tea.

Mrs Dudek said My Rainbow Bakery catered for anyone.

"We advertise when we are doing a high tea party and people have to book,” she said.

"The biggest high tea party we did was for 100 people and we can also do it for two people.”

Running for a year-and-a-half, the business has evolved with a beautiful marina view.