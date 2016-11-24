29°
News

Balcony jumper charged with willful damage

Peter Carruthers
| 24th Nov 2016 10:33 AM
Schoolies kid jumps from an Airlie Beach balcony.
Schoolies kid jumps from an Airlie Beach balcony.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TEENAGER that jumped from a balcony on Tuesday will be returning to the Whitsundays - but not to party.

The 17-year-old from Townsville will front Proserpine Magistrates Court next month on wilful damage charges and unregulated high risk activity charge.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain has urged schoolies to think before they act and stop their mates doing something they will regret.

"Lucky in this instance the young person is not spending the rest of schoolies in hospital or the morgue," Senior Sergeant Blain said.

On Tueday 9 News released the footage of a Schoolie dicing with death by leaping off a balcony and crashing through an awning below.

The footage shows the teen jumping over a balcony railing and plunging through the roof in font of screaming onlookers, Nine News reported.

Onlookers can be heard screaming in the video.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach police schoolies whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Balcony jumper charged with willful damage

Balcony jumper charged with willful damage

The 17-year-old from Townsville will front Proserpine Magistrates Court next month on wilful damage charges and unregulated high risk activity charge.

  • News

  • 24th Nov 2016 10:33 AM

Forum seeks to strike a balance

FORUM: Airlie Beach Hotel general manager Mark Bell with Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner.

Tourism leaders brainstorm ideas to level the playing field.

Business as usual for Cruise Whitsundays

CHANGE OF GUARD: Cruise Whitsundays CEO Nick Hortle said operations would run as normal for Cruise Whitsundays.

New Cruise Whitsundays owners provide a safe pair of hands.

Enjoying a cruisier life

TIME TO RELAX: Chris Jacobs has now retired from his position as executive director at Cruise Whitsundays.

Chris Jacobs left behind a formidable legacy.

Local Partners

Balcony jumper charged with willful damage

The 17-year-old from Townsville will front Proserpine Magistrates Court next month on wilful damage charges and unregulated high risk activity charge.

Violence against women is not on

IN SUPPORT: Mayor Andrew Willcox, WCCS CEO Steve Alexander, Relationships Australia's Mike Fry and staff of the Whitsunday Regional Council show their support for White Ribbon Day.

All forms of violence condemned ahead of White Ribbon Day.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

The Veronicas bare it all for stunning ARIAs performance

Awards hosts The Veronicas turned heads when they opened the show covered in head-to-toe body glitter to perform their hit song In My Blood.

First Contact season two: seeing reality in black and white

Ian 'Dicko' Dickson features in season two of the TV series First Contact.

IAN ‘Dicko’ Dickson talks about his profound outback experience.

New Nowhere Boys, and girl, a hit with viewers

The cast of Nowhere Boys: Two Moons Rising, from left, William McKenna, Jo Klocek, Kamil Ellis, Luca Sardelis and Jordie Race-Coldrey.

A CHANGE of cast has allowed the hit show to move in a new direction

What's on the big screen this week

Billy Bob Thornton and Brett Kelly in a scene from Bad Santa 2.

BILLY Bob Thornton returns as anti-hero Willie Soke in Bad Santa 2.

Psychics making the connection in Prossie

MEDIUM: Alexandra Shankland will appear at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre this week as Ally S.

Find out life after life is like

"Born with insight and a raised fist...”

Raised Fist will destory Brisbane on December 4. Photo Contributed

Raised Fist return to Australia

Fresh death metal this Friday

Hollow World will make their new single available this Friday. Photo Contributed

Death metal band take a look at humans filth

Three Bedroom CBD Unit

806/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 3 2 2 $389,000

This riverside apartment boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, gourmet kitchen, and a delightful open plan living area with stunning views. The main bedroom has a...

Inner City Living at it&#39;s Best

702/20 River Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 2 2 1 $335,000

Don't miss this opportunity to own this Lanai Apartment, walking distance to restaurants and shopping set beside the beautiful Pioneer River this apartment offers...

Serious Motivated Seller

11 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 Reduced...

This unique 2.4 acre block is located in a tranquil setting amongst established trees, with gently undulating country and your own private creek. The bitumen...

Comfy Farm House on 9 Pastured Acres

Eungella 4757

House 3 1 1 $295,000

Situated approximately 900 metres above sea level in the cool mountain air of Eungella is this 9 undulating pastured acres. Unbelievable jaw dropping views in all...

High Exposure Location

West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $250,000

A rare opportunity to buy a well looked after 3 bedroom home on high exposure Nebo Road. Situated on a block of 1,102 sq. m, the home is just a quick drive from...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $480,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Designed with Extended Family in Mind

10 Eagle Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 3 $325,000

Positioned in a quiet pocket of Slade Point is this fabulous family home where all the hard work has already been done! Simply move in and enjoy all that this...

Private gem is on the horizon

PARADISE: PRD nationwide Whitsunday sales consultant Darryl Brewer, Michelle Levett and Project manager Christie Leet at Funnel Bay.

An idyllic new beachside development is just around the corner.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

40,000 Queenslanders to receive rent discount

Housing generic.

40,000 tenants across Queensland will have their rent cut

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!