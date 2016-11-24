Balcony jumper charged with willful damage

A TEENAGER that jumped from a balcony on Tuesday will be returning to the Whitsundays - but not to party.

The 17-year-old from Townsville will front Proserpine Magistrates Court next month on wilful damage charges and unregulated high risk activity charge.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain has urged schoolies to think before they act and stop their mates doing something they will regret.

"Lucky in this instance the young person is not spending the rest of schoolies in hospital or the morgue," Senior Sergeant Blain said.

On Tueday 9 News released the footage of a Schoolie dicing with death by leaping off a balcony and crashing through an awning below.

The footage shows the teen jumping over a balcony railing and plunging through the roof in font of screaming onlookers, Nine News reported.

Onlookers can be heard screaming in the video.