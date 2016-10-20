Bald Eagles soar for state

AUSSIE RULES: This year's AFL Masters National Carnival held on the Gold Coast proved to be a glittering affair for the Whitsunday Bald Eagles players as part of the Queensland connection.

The Queensland team won every Division 1 final from over 35s, 40s, 45s, 50s,55s, to the over 60s.

Club president Jack Lumby said it was an amazing achievement and one he'd never seen before.

"This has never been done before in AFL Masters and was such a pat on the back for all of the local players,” he said.

"From John Ryan and Barry Badcock playing in the Dreamteam over 35s, which included many ex AFL stars to Al McCarragher and myself in the over 60s, it was truly inspiring to push each other towards victory.”

Lumby was ecstatic with the win as the Bald Eagles players that travelled to the competition managed to snag medals and come home as champions.

"To play against the best in your age group from around Australia is such a great opportunity as well the chance to savour victory is so special,” he said.

"We met our arch rivals Victoria in most finals which made victory so sweet.

"The taste of success is as strong in the over 60s as it is in the under 12s.....but the beer tastes better.”