Banes comes so close with two finals at North Qld Open

TENNIS: Searing heat and some tough opponents made the going tough for Hamilton Island's Ebony Banes, who finished off her 2016 North Queensland tennis campaign at the North Queensland Open in Townsville at the weekend.

Banes lost her women's open singles quarter finals in an epic three-set, three-hour marathon against the seeded Lily Clements-Markham from the Gold Coast.

Clements-Markham took the opening set 7-5 with both squandering good opportunities. Banes had a chance to serve out the second set after securing a break mid-set, only to be pushed to a tie-break after Clements-Markham, desperate to avoid a third set in the oppressive conditions, broke back.

Banes snared the first three points and then clinically closed out the breaker before Clements-Markham gained the ascendancy in the third and took out the tough match 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

Banes refocused her attention on the doubles and mixed doubles however, advancing to the final in both, only to be denied the titles in tense affairs.

The mixed doubles in particular was decided by a super-tiebreaker with brother-sister duo from Brisbane Clint and Sophie Letcher coming out on top.

Banes is considering the Sunshine Coast tournament but is looking forward to a complete pre-season in the hope of moving further up the rankings after her impressive first year back on the tournament scene after a 12-year absence.