27°
News

Banes comes so close with two finals at North Qld Open

5th Oct 2016 5:30 PM
STRONG: Tennis player Ebony Banes (right) made two finals.
STRONG: Tennis player Ebony Banes (right) made two finals.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TENNIS: Searing heat and some tough opponents made the going tough for Hamilton Island's Ebony Banes, who finished off her 2016 North Queensland tennis campaign at the North Queensland Open in Townsville at the weekend.

Banes lost her women's open singles quarter finals in an epic three-set, three-hour marathon against the seeded Lily Clements-Markham from the Gold Coast.

Clements-Markham took the opening set 7-5 with both squandering good opportunities. Banes had a chance to serve out the second set after securing a break mid-set, only to be pushed to a tie-break after Clements-Markham, desperate to avoid a third set in the oppressive conditions, broke back.

Banes snared the first three points and then clinically closed out the breaker before Clements-Markham gained the ascendancy in the third and took out the tough match 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.

Banes refocused her attention on the doubles and mixed doubles however, advancing to the final in both, only to be denied the titles in tense affairs.

The mixed doubles in particular was decided by a super-tiebreaker with brother-sister duo from Brisbane Clint and Sophie Letcher coming out on top.

Banes is considering the Sunshine Coast tournament but is looking forward to a complete pre-season in the hope of moving further up the rankings after her impressive first year back on the tournament scene after a 12-year absence.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Girl we learned to love is back

Girl we learned to love is back

Continuing the story of this adorable character's life is Bridget Jones's Baby, in which the film-makers just want to remind us why we fell in love with Bridget

Whitsunday triathletes nab Mackay podium spots

RUNNING IT HOME: Former Hamilton Island resident and men's winner Ryan Palazzi took the win in the Mackay Triathlon.

Local triathletes score podium spots.

Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

Backpackers guilty of trashing hotel have been sentenced.

Juniors set for touch football

READY FOR LAUNCH: Juniors hit the Whitsunday Sportspark on Monday for the beginning of the junior touch football season.

Junior touch football is looking for players.

Local Partners

Girl we learned to love is back

Continuing the story of this adorable character's life is Bridget Jones's Baby, in which the film-makers just want to remind us why we fell in love with Bridget

Banes comes so close with two finals at North Qld Open

STRONG: Tennis player Ebony Banes (right) made two finals.

Local tennis player makes two finals.

Whitsunday triathletes nab Mackay podium spots

RUNNING IT HOME: Former Hamilton Island resident and men's winner Ryan Palazzi took the win in the Mackay Triathlon.

Local triathletes score podium spots.

Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

Backpackers guilty of trashing hotel have been sentenced.

Juniors set for touch football

READY FOR LAUNCH: Juniors hit the Whitsunday Sportspark on Monday for the beginning of the junior touch football season.

Junior touch football is looking for players.

Cannonvale club swimmers fire in Pioneer carnival

HEADS UP: The team was in action at the weekend.

Local swimmers smash records at carnival.

Berko at the servo in Bowen

ASSISTANCE: A petrol station fight has left one man with cuts on his face.

Police call for help following petrol station fight.

Ten boats race WOYRC

LINE HONOURS: Dehler Magic took line honours in Race 1 of the WOYRC series at the weekend.

WOYRC race series gets under way.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Girl we learned to love is back

Girl we learned to love is back

Continuing the story of this adorable character's life is Bridget Jones's Baby, in which the film-makers just want to remind us why we fell in love with Bridget

Demi Lovato's 'unnecessary' Taylor Swift comments

SHAKING IT UP: Taylor Swift and her famous friends have descended on Hamo. Photo Contributed

Swift has hit out at Lovato after she attacked her over Perry 'takedown'

Kim Kardashian West 'not doing so good'

The star was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in Paris

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Peregrine not quite peculiar enough

Eva Green portrays Miss Peregrine in a scene from the movie Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

TIM Burton film has a great cast but becomes a bit sluggish.

CMC organisers: No more pre-sale tickets will be sold

US country music group The Dixie Chicks. Supplied by Chugg Entertainment.

UPDATE: Plenty of people unhappy with process

Flume leads nominations for 30th annual ARIA Awards

Flume is nominated in 11 categories for the 2016 ARIA Awards.

PRODUCER and musician has already won three Artistan gongs.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Magnificent Seven could have been better

Denzel Washington in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

BY all accounts, The Magnificent Seven should have been a slam dunk.

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

Picturesque and Private

15 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 4 $295,000

A world of privacy can be yours on this 2.2 acre property situated an easy 25 minutes from town. The property features a large house pad (40m x 25m) and a...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Duplex In Prime Location

16 Amelia Dr, North Mackay 4740

Unit 4 2 2 $298,000

Positioned is a quiet pocket of Mount Pleasant and only minutes from schools, shops and medical sits this neat and tidy lowset duplex. The units have been well...

Much loved Family Home - Whisper Quiet on 980 m2

25 Magellan Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 1 $395,000

Situated in a convenient location on a generous 980 m2 of flat land, this well presented much loved family home offers a low-maintenance, easy care living...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism