Barcelona's got it all

IF YOU'RE looking for a meal with a view, then look no further than Barcelona Tapas Bar and Cafe in the stunning Abell Point Marina precinct.

Barcelona offers a combination of traditional Spanish cuisine using the fresh produce of the Whitsundays to create an unforgettable dining experience.

Providing, breakfast, lunch and dinner, their menu focuses on tapas.

It's a shared eating experience with some of the best views in town.

It's the vista from Abell Point Marina that makes Barcelona one of the must- see restaurants for locals and visitors to the Whitsundays.

They've recently also welcomed a couple of new chefs in the form of head chef Darren Shewry and breakfast chef Patrice Duverger.

"The food is about being fresh and honest and done with a lot of love basically,” Mr Shewry said.

"Patrice does absolutely great with his breakfasts, it's superb.”

Both chefs agree they've been able to bring parts of their previous experience into their roles.

"We've both been bringing in our ideas,” Mr Shewry said.

"I think organisation skills has been one of the biggest differences - make it simple and honest.

"Enjoy something casual, fresh, great view - a complete dining experience.”

Mr Duverger has only been at Barcelona for a month but already has a glowing opinion of the popular spot.

"It's a great place to hang out at night time. You can come at sunset and spend the rest of the night,” he said.

"There are superyachts 25m away from you, which is crazy and you're on the water. Darren is also the best. It's just great.”