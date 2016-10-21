28°
Barra season nears close, but still time

21st Oct 2016 1:00 PM
TOP CATCH: Canonvale man Shane Allen holding a nice trout.
TOP CATCH: Canonvale man Shane Allen holding a nice trout.

ROCK WALLS

Whisper Bay rock wall is fishing well for barramundi along with the north end of Cannonvale Beach during the run in tide early morning and late afternoon. Live mullet or gold bombers both work well. The Sailing Club is also fishing well with a variety of fish being caught. Shute Harbour Jetty has been a bit slow due to the south-east winds with only a few queenfish, trevally and the odd mackerel being caught.

ISLANDS

The islands have been alive with big tuna schools of both longtail and mack tuna being caught using small metal slugs. Cobia and mackerel are about in good numbers along with billfish. Bottom fishing should improve as we come off the big tides, fishing the fringing reefs for coral trout and sweetlip. Some nice reports of jewfish have been coming in from the deeper holes off South Molle and Long Island.

TROUT ABOUT: Proserpine retired chef Mark Christian holding a fat trout.
TROUT ABOUT: Proserpine retired chef Mark Christian holding a fat trout.

REEF

Not a lot to report as the winds have kept most people away. Sunday is looking best for a reef trip, with good reports of mackerel, giant trevally and large red trout before that wind last weekend.

Jack caught a solid grunter.
Jack caught a solid grunter.

Bob Spees

Whitsunday Fishing World

DAM

The dam fished exceptionally well over the full moon period. A lot of fish are being caught at night up on shallow weed beds using big soft plastics and surface lures. Also good reports of big barra being trolled up in the main basin throughout the day and into the night. Try targeting these fish using deep diving lures during the day and 3-5m divers during the night.

RIVER

Good reports of large schools of barra being caught up the river. This weekend neap tides will make for good river fishing conditions. Try targeting these fish in the deep holes using live bait or soft plastic vibe lures. The best time to target the fish will be the last of the run out, first of the run in tide. Also not big numbers but good quality mud crabs are being caught.

Dayne from Barra World

COMPETITION

The late arrival of Pelagic species could be perfect timing for the Whitsunday Game Fish Club's coming annual Light Tackle Tournament.

The arrival of marlin, sailfish, wahoo, dolphin fish and tuna in the past weeks around the islands promises to attract up to 40 boats at this year's tournament, October 27-30.

Capped at 40 boats, get your entries in fast to the club. Visit whitsundaygamefishclub. com.au.

Zephyr Houlihan caught this sicklefish at Dingo Beach using pipis.
Zephyr Houlihan caught this sicklefish at Dingo Beach using pipis.
Whitsunday Times

