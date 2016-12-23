Barrel of creative fun

THE forces of good and evil collided at Cannonvale library last week.

Cannonvale library launched the Summer reading program with a Heroes and Villains Party, which kept the creative juices flowing.

The party was put together by Anji Young who recently established Barrel of Monkeys Entertainment and Creative Work shopping, which specialises in organising kid activity workshops.

Ms Young said the library activities motivated the kids to expand their thinking.

"We did a heap of acting and character games where they talked about and acted as their hero or villain and talked about what their superpowers were,” she said.

"The point of what I do is to let them be creative and use their imagination to their limits, we got some pretty interesting stories and characters out of it.”

Ms Young praised all of the group members for their impressive "deep thinking” and creativity.

She said the ability to develop an active imagination could be crucial to break into key careers.

"Engaging with an imagination and creating that own alternative reality is a pretty cool thing, particularly if they want to be writers or actors,” she said.

Ms Young is also holding creative writing, storytelling, slam poetry, and performing and visual arts workshops at Bowen and Collinsville in January.