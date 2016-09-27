Beat the summer heat

27°
24th Sep 2016 4:00 PM
COME ENJOY: Anchor Bar head chef Alex Beri and owner Josh Knutson with their delicious soft shell crab with chilli jam aioli and wakame.
COME ENJOY: Anchor Bar head chef Alex Beri and owner Josh Knutson with their delicious soft shell crab with chilli jam aioli and wakame. Rory Sheavils

ANCHOR Bar is already hard to beat, but it has just become even harder to resist.

Welcoming two talented chefs to the team, owners Josh Knutson and Leah McMillan are letting them get creative using fresh, local produce.

Check out their daily delights on the venue's menu board for a special twist on the regular menu.

These culinary creatives will soon be collaborating with Freddy the mixologist, joining Anchor Bar with a wealth of experience in the London club scene.

Freddy will be letting his talent take centre stage as his creative juices flow, bringing you his very own summery cocktails sure to see you lining up for seconds.

With its stunning view over the Coral Sea, a mixologist making up what he does best and chefs getting creative for an afternoon menu, it's easy to see why Anchor Bar has gone from strength to strength as it enters its third year in business.

So head on down for their cocktail sessions, kick back and beat the heat Whitsundays style as summer rolls around.

Topics:  airlie beach, anchor bar, restaurant, review

