Beating the drum for Africa

THE Whitsundays Hakuna Matata movie night could go a long way to securing a brighter future for children in Africa.

The night hosted at WACC will feature Invictus, plenty of African drumming and raffle prizes throughout.

The event raises money for three charities - Umoja House of Happyness, Himalayan Health and Hearing and Aid for Africa Down Under.

The charities tackle disadvantage in countries including Tanzania, Nepal, Northern India and Zimbabwe.

Whitsunday local and sponsorship director of Aid for Africa Down Under Pam Harrison said she saw first hand how life-changing her charity could be.

"We have a small orphanage in Zimbabwe which we are solely supporting,” she said.

"We are building a school where 260 kids are being taught in tents.

"With part of the profits we hopefully get we are buying bricks which we need for the classrooms.”

Mrs Harrison, Veri Galletly (Umoja House of Happyness) and Sue Tuck (Himalayan Health and Hearing) thanked Ethos fair trade shop proprietor Jude Mitchelson for making the Hakuna Matata night happen.