Bec's passion for food future

ONE local woman's love of food has led to a passionate blog post about the Airlie Beach markets.

The Food Junkie is a food blog run by local woman, chef and Fish D'vine co-owner Bec Clark and she recently took to her site to spill her love of the markets.

"It's something I've been passionate about since day dot. It says so much about the culture of the town,” she said.

"It's absolutely beautiful. I love the way it's become a tourist destination.

"You see people wander around and having a really good time.”

Ms Clarke said when she began writing the post, she was not thinking about the future of the markets but she did have an opinion on where they should be.

"I'd like to see it on the foreshore somewhere. The ocean setting definitely adds to its appeal. It's a beautiful spot,” she said.

"To take it away completely (from the foreshore)? I'm not the one to be the judge, but we don't know until we give it a go.

"But I think at the end of the day it should be up to the people that have been running the market that should decide.”

On the future of food in the region, Ms Clarke dismissed suggestions there could be too many restaurants in a small town and said she would really like to see Airlie Beach become a foodie destination.

"Let's continue to make sure we get on that foodie map.

"We're in a stunning location, it's an amazing town with a great vibe - let's take it that step further with food,” she said.

"To make it grow (as a foodie destination), it's been my passion.

"You hear about all these other places on the foodie map. Let's give Airlie Beach a good bloody nudge.

"Let's show people what Airlie Beach has to offer.”

To read the blog visit thefoodjunkie.com.au.