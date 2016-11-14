Beloved local musician one step closer to home

SUPPORT: Acoustic guitarist Mike Duff and lead guitarist Vimmi K perform at Darren Hicks fundraiser at KC's on Sunday afternoon.

SUPPORTERS of Darren Hicks were welcomed with good news at KC's musician fundraiser over the weekend.

"He had the operation and is out of hospital,” Event organiser Pete Bek said.

Darren suffered serious injuries following a motorcycle accident in Bali.

Without health insurance, Darren has relied on community fundraising efforts to cover his medical costs.

Darren now has a period of rehabilitation ahead of him before he can come home.

Despite surgery out of the way, rehabilitation is still an expensive process and every bit of support can make a difference.

The Whitsunday community and music scene came to the fundraiser to reciprocate the generosity Darren demonstrated over the years.

Airlie Beach resident Maz McDougall fondly remembers Darren's support over the years.

"I have done a lot of fundraisers and Darren always helped out with sound and anything I needed done,” she said.

Mr Bek thanked the community for going above and beyond in support of Darren.

"I'm grateful for the support and overwhelmed - today is all about Darren and everyone getting together and helping out,” he said.

Darren's gofundme page raised $13,252 since October 25.

Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/darrens-medical-help-in-indonesia-2vwsgjgm

.