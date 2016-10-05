Berko at the Servo in Bowen

ASSISTANCE: A petrol station fight has left one man with cuts on his face.

A FIGHT at a Bowen service station last month that left one man with facial lacerations has led police to ask the public for help.

The incident occurred around 9pm on Saturday, September 24, at the Shell Delta service station north of Bowen when one of the men was bumped by the car of the second man.

It led to a fight between the pair that resulted in one man receiving cuts to his face.

Police also believe the two men know each other.

Police say they are particularly interested in speaking with another man who may have assisted one of the men during the fight.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.