Best lookout spots in the Whitsunday revealed

Last week we asked our readers to share their favourite lookout spots in the Whitsundays.

Now we can reveal your verdict.

Abell Point

The hill separating Cannonvale from Airlie Beach was an overwhelming favourite sight-seeing location for our readers.

Described by Gus Sacco on our Facebook page as "the moment I fell in love” the beautiful view of Abell Point Marina catches the undivided attention of tourists and residents alike.

Honeyeater lookout

The 2.5km up-hill climb is worth the pain.

The peak of the Honeyeater lookout offers an opportunity to gaze upon one of the most breathtaking scenic views in the Whitsundays.

The view from the top mostly overlooks the Cannonvale side of town.

Airlie Court Holiday Units is the recommended starting point for this hike to fully explore the natural hinterland.

Lions lookout

Observing the view from the Shute Harbour lookout will reveal a clear picture of Whitsunday islands.

Hamilton island is prominent among the visible islands, making up a great collection of reasons why we should be proud to call the Whitsundays home.

Mandalay Beach

A beautiful small beach can be found at the end of Mandalay displaying a superb view of Airlie Beach.

Mandalay Road can be found on the left before the hill leading up to Shute Harbour.

Hydeaway Bay lookout

50km away from Airlie Beach, Hydeaway Bay is one of our hidden gems which should be on any keen tourist's must see list.

The isolated area is the perfect place for peace and quiet and if you are lucky you may even spot a whale.