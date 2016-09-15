Best place to grab breakfast as voted by you

BEST BREKKY: The Fat Frog Cafe, owned by Naomi McKinnon, was voted the best place in the Whitsundays to grab breakfast on the Whitsundays Times Facebook page.

YOU voted, we listened - the Fat Frog Cafe is the people's choice for breakfast in the Whitsundays.

The cafe located on Cannonvale Beach received nine votes on the Whitsunday Times Facebook page, beating out second placed the Sidewalk Cafe by three.

Coming in third place was Cafe One 3 on Waterson Way with five votes, followed by an equal tie for fourth between Capers on the Esplanade and Coffee Club Airlie Beach both on three.