Big week for the Cannonvale Cannons

The kids having fun at the Cannonvale Cannons Swimming fundraiser at on Saturday.

SWIMMING: Last Wednesday night, the Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club had more than 50 swimmers take part at the weekly club night.

The club reports that the swimmers enjoyed the mixed-aged relays at the start of the night, as relays are only included in the schedule at the start of every month.

During the warm-up last Wednesday, all the swimmers who competed at the Proserpine Pool's Whitsunday Family Swim Meet got together for a photo with many strong achievements for the club at one of the region's biggest carnivals.

Cannons continue to swim well at club nights as the season goes on.

The following swimmers have achieved at least two personal bests for their club night races: Isaac Benson, Kendra and Libby Crisp, Jacob Dewis, Zavier Goswell, Ky Erickson, Eden Hedges, Isabelle Kratz, Kieran McGoldrick, Skye Ovari, Mila Parkinson, Lilly Rechtin, Hayden and Olivia Romanella, Alannis and Cameron Rusk, Kimba Simmonds and Emma Smith.

Over the weekend, the Cannonvale Cannons hosted two fundraisers, a pool party on Saturday afternoon and a sausage sizzle at Bunnings. President Tony Parkinson would like to thank all the families who helped or supported the activities.

Many swimmers and coaches are travelling up to Townsville this weekend for the Gardens A-grade Swim Carnival. The club would like to wish good luck to all those competing.